Former No.1, six-time Slam champ Becker auctions trophies to pay off debts

The youngest winner in Wimbledon's history, who claimed the first of three titles aged just 17, is auctioning off 82 items including medals, cups, watches and photographs.



The sale will end on July 11, Wyles Hardy said on its website.



Some of the trophies up for grabs include a replica of a Challenge Cup awarded to Becker following one of his Wimbledon wins, and the three-­quarter size replica of the Renshaw Cup ­presented after he became the youngest-ever Grand Slam singles champion.



His Wimbledon finalist medal from 1990, when he was beaten by Swede Stefan Edberg, and a replica of the US Open silver cup made by jeweler Tiffany for his 1989 victory over Ivan Lendl, will also be included in the sale.



The indebted 51-year-old six-time Grand Slam champion was declared bankrupt in 2017. In June 2018, he claimed he had diplomatic status and therefore immunity, thus stopping the sale of his trophies and personal souvenirs at the last minute.



The former world No.1 claimed that he had been appointed by the President of the Central African Republic as a sporting, cultural and humanitarian "attache" to the European Union.



But the Central African



Becker finally ended this bizarre episode in December by waiving his right to immunity in a London court specializing in insolvency cases, leading the auction house to put the trophies back on the market.





