Iran wins Shanghai Film Festival Golden Goblet Award

Iranian movie 'Qasr-e Shirin' directed by Reza Mirkarimi won the Golden Goblet Award from the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival.Iranian movie 'Qasr-e Shirin' directed by Reza Mirkarimi won the Golden Goblet Award from the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival.Iranian actor Hamed Behdad was selected as best actor for his role in 'Qasr-e Shirin' and Mirkarimi was selected as the best director.The Jury Grand Prix was granted to 'Inhale-Exhale' from Georgia, Russia, Sweden.Inhale-Exhale actress also received Best Actress award.The movie narrates the story of Jalal, 42, who killed a family in an accident. After passing his prison terms, he leaves his wife and his children but two years later he comes back since his wife had brain death.According to SIFF official website, "the century-old film culture and film industry has wrought a rich film and cultural foundation for the city of Shanghai.""In 1993, the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) was born in the tide of reform and opening up. In 1994, it was recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations as the first and only international non-specialized competitive film festival in China."Reza Mirkarimi was born in 1967 in Tehran and graduated from the Fine Arts University in Graphic Arts. His cinema activities began in 1987 with a series of shorts followed by two TV series aimed at young people," IMDb reported.His 1999 first feature, 'The Child and The Soldier', has won several national and international awards, including the 'Golden Butterfly' at the 1999 Isfahan International Children and Teenagers Film Festival, Iran and the 'Montgolfiere d'Argent' at the Festival of 3 Continents, Nantes, France in 2000, as well the "Golden Shoe" at the 'Children and Teenagers Film Festival' in Zelin, Croatia in 2001, it added.