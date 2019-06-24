Self-reforming CPC walks confidently on charted path

The 98-year-old Communist Party of China (CPC) is taking new strides in improving and reforming itself to stay vigorous as the People's Republic of China celebrates its 70th anniversary.
An education campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission" has been launched throughout the Party. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping has called on CPC members to keep firmly in mind the Party's fundamental purpose of whole-heartedly serving the people, and its historic mission of realizing national rejuvenation.
"The passion of Party members and officials unleashed by the campaign should be converted to achievements in their work," said Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a meeting to launch the campaign on May 31.
By continuous self-reform, the CPC has made itself better prepared for missions and challenges ahead and better equipped to advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. SELF-REFORM GENES
To have the courage for self-reform is the most distinctive character of the CPC.
"To forge iron, one must be strong," said Xi in his first public address after being elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012. His words have spurred the whole Party to carry out self-reform.
After its 18th National Congress, the CPC launched activities to see members command and act on the Party's mass line to bring the Party closer to the people, and initiated a campaign for the observance of the "Three Stricts and Three Earnests," which urged officials to maintain disciplinary and moral integrity.
The Party has also required its members to have a solid understanding of the Party Constitution, Party regulations and major policy addresses, as well as to meet Party standards of behavior.
These measures have helped the CPC curb undesirable practices such as complacency, formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism, and have strengthened its cohesion and effectiveness.
He Yiting, vice president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, said the courage for self-reform is a big advantage of the CPC.
"It is easier to launch a revolution against others than against oneself," he said. GAINING STRENGTH TO TACKLE CHALLENGES
The latest education campaign came at a time that the Party sees as a critical year of development.
China is less than two years away from finishing building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.
Over the past 40 years, more than 700 million Chinese people have cast off poverty. Since its 18th National Congress, the Party has lifted over 80 million people out of poverty in the country's rural areas. The CPC-led path of socialism with Chinese characteristics has transformed the life of Chinese people.
While victory in the fight against poverty is in sight, the final sprint demands the hardest endeavors.
China plans to lift over 10 million people out of poverty in 2019. Most of them have been deeply mired in poverty.
In addition to poverty alleviation responsibilities, the CPC is also tasked with various jobs including forestalling and defusing major risks, and preventing and treating pollution.
Externally, unilateralism, protectionism and trade bullying have posed a great threat to the global economy and international order.
China must be clear-headed about the long-term and complex nature of both domestic and international unfavorable factors and well-prepared for any difficult circumstances, said Xi during an inspection tour in Jiangxi Province in May, adding that the most important thing for China is to do its job well.
Noting that China is on a new Long March, he said that the country would depend on firm faith and strong will of the whole Party and all people to overcome major challenges at home and abroad and secure new victories in building socialism with Chinese characteristics.
By taking another step in self-reform, the CPC looks to strengthen that faith and will, and gain strength to forge ahead. PURSUING MISSIONS FOR HUMANITY
The CPC pursuit of happiness for the Chinese people and national development also contributes to the world.
The Party's success in lifting more than 700 million Chinese people out of poverty over the past 40 years has contributed over 70 percent to global poverty reduction.
By envisioning a community with a shared future for humanity and advancing the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI), the CPC looks to share the benefits of China's development with the world.
As of April, more than 150 countries and international organizations have signed BRI cooperation documents with China. From 2013 to 2018, the trade between China and other B&R countries surpassed 6 trillion US dollars, and China's investment in B&R countries exceeded 90 billion dollars.
Thanks to the BRI, eastern Africa has its own expressway, the Maldives has its first inter-island bridge, Belarus can produce sedans and the number of freight trains between China and Europe is on the rise. The once rusted Greek port of Piraeus has become one of the world's fastest-growing container terminals.
The CPC also let the world hear its voice championing green development and dialogue between civilizations, offering Chinese wisdom and a Chinese approach to solving problems facing humanity.