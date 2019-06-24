Meeting seeks ways to realize agreement of FOCAC summit

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (center) meets with heads of African delegations attending the Coordinators' Meeting on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Beijing Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua

Senior officials from African countries said cooperation with China has brought strong impetus for the African continent's economic resilience, especially those vulnerable to the global challenges of unilateralism.Cooperation between China and African countries is win-win and it's going to grow and expand at all levels, Albert Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry, told the Global Times.Projects for construction, transportation, trade and others are growing at higher levels, said Muchanga.Muchanga is among more than 80 African officials in Beijing for the coordinators' meeting, scheduled from Monday to Tuesday, on the implementation of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit outcomes.On Monday, a conference was held between executives of Chinese financial institutions and the African coordinators to discuss how financial support could be improved to further facilitate the implementation of the actions agreed during the Beijing summit in 2018.With efforts of several generations of Chinese and African leaders and people of both sides, China-Africa ties have been stronger than ever with remarkable outcomes, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said during a group meeting with the heads of African delegations.Wang said the meeting is an important step for China and Africa to jointly implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit.Mohamed Ali Hassan, secretary-general of Djibouti's Foreign Ministry, told the Global Times that "many projects have been implemented or initiated after the summit last year and we strongly believe that many of these projects allow African countries, particularly Djibouti, to have the necessary economic infrastructure for its development.""Without infrastructure, it is very difficult to have economic development, especially in Djibouti's case," said Hassan.Hassan cited the railway that connects the country to Ethiopia, saying that the railway helped port activities grow and helped Djibouti's ambition to serve as a regional cargo hub for many landlocked African countries.Hassan noted that Chinese investment in the African country, which also hosts China's first overseas People's Liberation Army support base, is not politically driven."Chinese investors go wherever the opportunity is, and a lot of opportunities are found in Djibouti. And we are very happy because Chinese investment allows Djibouti to make these opportunities become fruitful," said Hassan.The heads of the African delegations said that they appreciate China's development model and great achievements, and that China-Africa cooperation serves as a model for South-South cooperation, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The African officials also hailed China's anti-graft and poverty-alleviation progress, saying they are impressed with the achievements and expect to borrow such experience."Because of discipline and the way it has tackled corruption, China has made a lot of progress, especially in poverty alleviation," Nigeria's Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmad Jidda, told the Global Times."We would like to have discipline, to have a country without corruption and would like to borrow anything that is good for our people," said Jidda.