Huawei’s HongMeng OS has vintage-style UI design: reports

Huawei's self-developed operating system (OS) HongMeng OS has a vintage-style user interface (UI) design, and major smartphone vendors have been accelerating testing of it in recent days, according to media reports.The HongMeng UI looks similar to Huawei's EMUI, a custom mobile operating system based on Android that Huawei uses on most Huawei and Honor-branded smartphone devices, domestic media reports said recently. The design appears simple and clean, and has been widely praised by Chinese netizens.The Chinese company is also reportedly testing HongMeng OS with major smartphone manufacturers such as OPPO and Vivo, as part of its broader effort amid a US government crackdown. Google partly blocked its Android system from Huawei following the US government's export control order, which is weighing on the company's smartphone business in overseas markets.The UI design for HongMeng OS does not look different from its current UI design in terms of character and color, which will help customers to get familiar with the new OS as quickly as possible, the reports said.Richard Yu Chengdong, head of Huawei's consumer business, said in May that Huawei's HongMeng OS will be launched this fall, or no later than spring 2020, and that it will be a comprehensive system used in Huawei's smartphones, PCs, tablets, and other smart devices.