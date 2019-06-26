West control tower of Daxing Int'l Airport put into use

Photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows the west control tower of the newly-built Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China. The west control tower of Daxing International Airport was put into use on Tuesday. This control tower will manage over 70 percent of the airport's takeoffs and landings. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows the west control tower and the terminal building of the newly-built Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China. The west control tower of Daxing International Airport was put into use on Tuesday. This control tower will manage over 70 percent of the airport's takeoffs and landings. (Photo: Xinhua)





