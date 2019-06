The ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition will usher in "Taiwan Day" event Saturday, a spokesperson said at a regular press conference Wednesday.The theme day event will feature promotion of agricultural products and culture performance, said An Fengshan, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.A 20-member delegation from the city of Taichung and more than 100 Taiwan compatriots living in Beijing are expected to attend the event, according to An.