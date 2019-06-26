Uzbekistan burns narcotics to curb drug trafficking

Law enforcement bodies in Uzbekistan have burned over a ton of drugs, including 7.7 kg of heroin, on Wednesday as the country is fighting against the inflow of narcotics from neighboring Afghanistan.The drugs, seized by Uzbek drug enforcement agencies, were incinerated at a metal factory outside the capital of Tashkent, where representatives of international organizations, diplomats and media were present.The narcotics had already been used as evidence against drugs traffickers at their trials, Uzbekistan's state security service said in a statement.In total, 4,799 narcotics-related criminal cases were registered in Uzbekistan in 2018, involving 46 foreigners, the statement said.Uzbekistan, the most populous country in central Asia, shares a border with the biggest drug producer in the world, Afghanistan.