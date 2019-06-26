China set to host Summer Davos in Dalian

The 2019 Summer Davos
meeting will be held from July 1-3 in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian, with globalization in the spotlight.
Also known as the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, this year's forum will feature the theme "Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization."
China as the world's second-largest economy has been promoting globalization all along. The forum, set up by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2007, presents an opportunity for gathering consensus. GLOBAL VOICES
This year, more than 1,900 politicians, business people, scholars and media representatives from over 100 countries are expected to share their thoughts and solutions on globalization in a new era during the forum.
Currently, as unstable and uncertain factors are increasing globally, the international community looks forward to hearing China's voices and having in-depth conversations with the country, said David Aikman, the chief representative officer of the WEF China Office, at a press conference on Tuesday.
Over 70 percent of the attendees are from outside China, which shows the international community's recognition of globalization as well as China's development, he said.
Aikman noted that the forum will gather top global innovators, who will jointly develop innovative solutions and unique cooperation to cope with common challenges facing mankind.
Chinese enterprises attending the forum also look forward to the opportunities for mutual learning.
Zhu Jianmin, executive director of the Liaoning General Chamber of Entrepreneurs, said local enterprises are eager to exchange ideas at the forum as the country pursues high-quality development.
"Many companies in developed countries are more experienced in this respect," Zhu said. "I want to hear their ideas and suggestions and look for new opportunities."
A total of 58 companies in Liaoning Province will attend the forum this year. More than 200 panel sessions and discussions will be held, while a series of reports and statements will also be published, according to the organizers. PREPARATION HIGHLIGHTS
Dalian, the host city for this year's event, has geared up for the forum with the latest technology, cultural activities and volunteer services.
One highlight of the event is the 5G signals that will cover the venue of the forum and parts of the city, according to the organizers.
"The technology will allow participants to enjoy the convenience brought by 5G services and experience 5G-supported applications like panoramic VR, and 5G plus 4K ultra-high definition television," said Luo Weixing, deputy head of the coordination office for Summer Davos
Activities are designed to provide Chinese cultural experiences of tea-serving, traditional Chinese medicine and Peking Opera as well as performances with local features, Luo saidadding that "Dalian Night," a key cultural program, will be a highlight.
More than 6,000 students have signed up for the volunteer program in this year's event. The organizing committee has selected 500 volunteers and scheduled 12 training sessions.
Zhu Yushi, a Dalian local studying at the University of Washington, is among the volunteers. "It's quite a precious experience to get so close to world elites in my hometown," Zhu said. "I am all set to serve the forum well."