China’s summer movie slate sees shakeup after delay of ‘The Eight Hundred’

The promotion material of The Eight Hundred Photo: IC



Chinese war film The Eight Hundred, originally set to release in the Chinese mainland on July 5, will be delayed, the film's official account on Sina Weibo announced on Tuesday, noting that a new release date will be announced at another time. The news follows the film's canceled screening at the 2019 Shanghai International Film Festival. Chinese war film, originally set to release in the Chinese mainland on July 5, will be delayed, the film's official account on Sina Weibo announced on Tuesday, noting that a new release date will be announced at another time. The news follows the film's canceled screening at the 2019 Shanghai International Film Festival.

This is not the only big change to the summer film line up, youth film Better Days also has delayed its release as the result of other films changing their release dates.

Starring Hong Kong actors Andy Lau and Louis Koo, crime film The White Storm 2: Drug Lords announced on Tuesday that its release date is being brought forward to July 5.

With the arrival of Spider-Man: Far From Home this week, The Lion King in July, and already released films such as Toy Story 4 and Three Seconds, it looks like imported films will dominate the beginning of the Chinese mainland's summer box office.