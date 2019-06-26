Teens with toy gun catch drug addict, warned not to play hero

Four middle school students in in Nanchong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, who dream of becoming police officers brandish toy guns to catch a drug addict. Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

Four middle-school students in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, who dream of becoming police officers brandished toy guns to catch a drug addict.A video by Pear Video on Tuesday shows a teen in Nanchong being gently questioned by an unseen police officer. The boy said a man told them a public toilet in the local park smelled pungent, and suggested they have a look.The teens immediately decided to keep watch in front of the toilet for three hours, the video reported, which didn't mention the connection between the odor and their stakeout."We're police, freeze! Get down!" the teens recalled saying during their citizens' arrest. The video didn't mention how the suspected drug addict was actually taken into custody."I wasn't nervous then but I feel scared when I recall the moment," the teen told the police.The police hailed the teens' dream but warned them not to put themselves in danger by trying to catch suspected criminals on their own.Pear Video