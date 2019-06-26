Marvel re-releases ‘Avengers’ as box-office record looms

Marvel announced plans Tuesday to re-release Avengers: Endgame with bonus material in theaters, as the summer's biggest blockbuster drew agonizingly close to breaking the global box-office record.Endgame has pulled in $2.749 billion around the world, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations - the second-highest haul of all time, trailing James Cameron's Avatar by around $40 million.But from Friday, Marvel hopes to entice die-hard fans back into theaters for one last viewing of Endgame with an "unfinished deleted scene" and a new video introduction by director Anthony Russo.Fans attending what Marvel is calling the "Bring Back event" at specific US cinemas will also receive limited-edition Avengers artwork - a statement on the company's website announcing the move featured a poster with the phrase "We Love You 3000.""If they can get this re-release going and get enough interest and have it out there long enough, who knows - maybe it can get there," said Comscore's Paul Dergarabedian, referring to the Avatar record.But the publicity from the re-release would also help to promote next month's release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he added.The latest Spider-Man film is a collaboration between rival studios Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, and picks up the story after the events of Endgame.A "special sneak peek" of the film will also be included in the Endgame re-release."This just keeps that Marvel magic going in so many ways," said Dergarabedian.Despite the buzz among Marvel fans about the re-release of its biggest hit, Endgame has in fact never been out of theaters - it was still playing in 985 locations across North America at the weekend, earning another $2 million.It already holds the record for the highest opening weekend, both in North America and globally.But the chances of Endgame breaking the North American all-time box-office record appear slimmer - it still trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens by more than $100 million domestically.