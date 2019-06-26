China and UK share experience in integrating culture and tourism at British Museum symposium

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/26 18:23:40





Presented by China National Tourist Office London and co-organized by CTS Horizons, the forum focused on the current development of China's tourism industry, and sharing experience and insights in combining culture and tourism.



Yu Peng, minister counsellor for culture at the Chinese Embassy in London, said that China-UK cultural tourism exchange programs should encourage support for bilateral cultural learning and sustainable development. More high-quality cultural communication activities will allow more involvement and participation for people from both countries.



Carma Elliot, British Council director China, said that the British Council is celebrating its 40th anniversary in China this year. She emphasized that cultural cooperation based on tourism cooperation should not stop at two-way tourism, but carry on in-depth cooperation in culture because both countries have rich histories and diverse regional cultures.



Representatives from the Stratford-on-Avon District Council, British Library, Royal Botanic Garden Kew and the British Museum shared their stories and insights on topics such as new technology and tourism.



Additionally, two photo exhibitions Our





RELATED ARTICLES: Local farmers make full use of land to develop agriculture in Guizhou

Natural scenery and ethnic culture attract tourists to Xinjiang

China, DPRK embrace new opportunities for tourism, culture, education exchanges A symposium, Integrating culture and tourism, was held at the British Museum on Tuesday. Heavyweights from both China and the UK attended the event and shared their stories and insights.Presented by China National Tourist Office London and co-organized by CTS Horizons, the forum focused on the current development of China's tourism industry, and sharing experience and insights in combining culture and tourism.Yu Peng, minister counsellor for culture at the Chinese Embassy in London, said that China-UK cultural tourism exchange programs should encourage support for bilateral cultural learning and sustainable development. More high-quality cultural communication activities will allow more involvement and participation for people from both countries.Carma Elliot, British Council director China, said that the British Council is celebrating its 40th anniversary in China this year. She emphasized that cultural cooperation based on tourism cooperation should not stop at two-way tourism, but carry on in-depth cooperation in culture because both countries have rich histories and diverse regional cultures.Representatives from the Stratford-on-Avon District Council, British Library, Royal Botanic Garden Kew and the British Museum shared their stories and insights on topics such as new technology and tourism.Additionally, two photo exhibitions Our Silk Road and Harmony between Heaven and Man were held to showcase China's interaction with the world.