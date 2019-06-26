China-Canada tensions rise

A security officer (left) checks the identification tag of a man at the venue of the G20 Osaka Summit on Wednesday in Japan ahead of the summit later this week. Photo: AFP

Chinese experts warned on Wednesday that if Canadian officials attempt to seek help from the US in exerting pressure on China at the upcoming G20 summit, it will be futile. And bilateral ties could further worsen, unless Canadian officials stop their wrongful and provocative words and deeds, they said.As tensions between China and Canada continue to spike, more signs suggest that the deteriorating relations are hindering trade activities and official and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.Through a series of mistakes in matters regarding Huawei, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Ottawa has single-handedly jeopardized what had been a flourishing relationship just a year ago.In what has been widely seen as the latest sign of souring ties, China on Wednesday temporarily halted imports of all Canadian meat products after some pork samples from Canadian shipments were found to contain residues of ractopamine, a veterinary drug that could cause health issues, and a subsequent Canadian official probe found that many meat exporters had forged certificates.Asked whether the suspension was related to the case of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese telecom firm Huawei, Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said it was the Chinese government's responsibility to protect Chinese consumers and urged Canada to take effective measures to rectify the problem.Geng also reiterated China's stance on Meng's case. "We demand that the Canadian side treat China's concerns seriously and release Meng immediately so she can return to China safely."The suspension of Canadian meat exports, valued at around $455 million last year, could deal another major blow to Canadian farmers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is reportedly seeking help from US President Donald Trump to pressure China at the G20 in Japan this week.At a meeting with Trump in Washington last week, Trudeau reportedly asked Trump to speak on his behalf regarding two Canadian citizens arrested in China during his upcoming meeting with President Xi Jinping."It proves once again that Canada is just a puppet of the US and has no ability to conduct its own independent diplomacy as a sovereign country," Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times.Though Trudeau is also attending the summit, there is no meeting planned between him and Xi. In fact, Canadian officials had reportedly tried to reach out to Chinese officials, including Premier Li Keqiang, as early as January, to no avail.Responding to a question about Trudeau's meeting with Trump last week, Lu Kang, another spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, pointed out that reports about Trump planning to bring the issue up at the meeting was based on quotes from Canadian officials instead of the US president."We note the state of mind of the Canadian leadership on current China-Canada relations. I'd like to repeat that Canada is entirely responsible for the current problems in bilateral relations, and it knows clearly the causes," Lu said.

