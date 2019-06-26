US sanctions ‘pose no threat’ to Huawei 5G steps

Attendees to the MWC19 Shanghai take photos in front of a 5G logo ahead of the event on Tuesday. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Huawei's 5G technology will not be affected by US sanctions, and over the past few months, it has taken various measures to mitigate the impact of US government export controls by sourcing from different countries and finding alternative ways to conduct business, Huawei's rotating CEO told a press conference on Wednesday in Shanghai.Huawei has signed 50 commercial 5G contracts so far, and more than half are in Europe, Hu Houkun, the rotating CEO, noted during the ongoing MWC19."To be clear, our 5G deployment will not be affected by US export controls," he said, noting that Huawei aims to deliver 500,000 base station shipments by the end of the year.The company has invested $4 billion in the research and development of 5G, submitting more than 18,000 proposals on 5G standards and declaring 2,570 5G essential patent families, about 20 percent of all families, he noted.The US authorities have added Huawei and its affiliates to an Entity List, which bans the Chinese telecoms giant from buying parts and components from US companies without US government approval."This is unfair treatment, as US government allegations against Huawei are still part of an ongoing procedure, without substantial evidence," Hu said.Huawei and its rival ZTE, two Chinese telecoms equipment vendors, have been targeted by Washington for so-called security risks in their equipment.