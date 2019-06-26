Osaka goes all out to secure G20 meet

A security officer (left) checks the identification tag of a man at the venue of the G20 Osaka Summit on Wednesday in Japan ahead of the summit later this week. Photo: AFP

Ahead of the 14th G20 summit, scheduled in Osaka, Japan from Thursday to Saturday, Global Times reporters discovered on Wednesday that the city was on full alert to ensure comprehensive security for the country's largest-ever conference.A total of 37 countries and regions as well as international institutes will attend this year's G20 summit, during which some 30,000 people, including overseas media staff, will visit the city, making it the largest summit ever hosted on Japanese soil.Allowing for no security error, about 18,000 police in Osaka have been placed on active service, together with more than 12,000 police officers from other places in Japan. With a police force of more than 30,000, it is also Japan's largest police deployment for a single international conference.At the station closest to the venue, INTEX Osaka, which has been cordoned off, reporters saw several police officers and plainclothes on duty. One of the officers told the Global Times that the station will suspend service starting Thursday.Osaka police said traffic restrictions will be imposed in the city during the summit, which will affect road traffic, the JR Osaka station and nine areas near the main hotels. Some stations will stop service, and the use of trash cans and temporary lockers in specific areas have been suspended.Since the venue is in the bay area, the amount of personnel and patrol ships has been doubled. Meanwhile, the use of drones will be restricted near Kansai International Airport and the venue.The security measures are expected to lead to traffic congestions. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on Osaka residents to cooperate as much as possible, and notices calling for public cooperation were visible on vendors and lockers at stations.Security measures have inconvenienced residents in the area. However, it would be good for Japan and the world if some controversial issues can be solved, a local resident said on Tuesday.