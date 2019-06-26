Investigation into alleged indecency with children at orphanages and kindergartens in Guizhou

Police in Southwest China's Guizhou Province have announced a special team will investigate allegations of indecency with children at orphanages and kindergartens in Kaili and Bijie cities after images were uploaded to social media.A web user with the ID "E ZuTu Qu" uploaded photos on his own Weibo account Wednesday night with the caption "Suspected case of orphanages and kindergartens receiving bribes to provide children for sex."Guizhou police replied to the post on Weibo saying that they have established a special team to investigate the claims.The post by "E ZuTu Qu" reportedly showed a conversation between two people in which one is alleged to have said he/she paid 100,000 yuan ($14,535) to orphanages and kindergartens for sex with children and that "this is a business."The Weibo post also alleges a person paid 1,000 yuan to another person named "Chen Liqun" at a kindergarten called "Windmill Kindergarten" to inject a child with progesterone.Police in Bijie city told the Shanghai-based news portal thepaper.com that they have received reports from netizens and the investigation is ongoing. They said if the allegations are proven true, police will handle it according to the law.Meantime, police in Kaili city told thepaper.com that there is no kindergarten called "Windmill Kindergarten" in the city, but they are still investigating.