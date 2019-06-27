Development of Chabahar top priority of Iran: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that development of Chabahar free trade zone is high on the agenda of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and foreign policy.Zarif made the remarks speaking to IRNA correspondent upon arrival in the Iranian southeastern port city of Chabahar on Thursday.The Iranian minister is scheduled to leave the city for Islamabad later in the day after visiting industrial facilities and ports of Chabahar.Chabahar can help to the development of the region and neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, Zarif said.He noted that the capacities of Chabahar can contribute to the development, stability and security of the region.Development of Chabahar can play a key role in development of railway connection of Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan and help bring closer together the Iranian allies, Zarif said, adding that the Foreign Ministry will make every effort to make use of the opportunities of Chabahar.