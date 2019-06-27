SW China officials pursue probe into alleged child indecency in local orphanages

A volunteer kisses a child from Liming Family orphanage in Shijiazhuang, North China's Hebei Province. Photo: Li Hao/GT





Civil administration authorities found no case of child indecency in 20 orphanages registered in Bijie and Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, and further investigations are ongoing amid the alleged abuse reported by netizens.No such cases were found in kindergartens either, the Guizhou Civil Administration Department said on its official Sina Weibo.The government will expand its range to carry out an all-round investigation, said the notice.The investigation came after a web user with the ID "E Zu Tu Qu " uploaded photos on his own Weibo account Wednesday with the caption "Suspected case of orphanages and kindergartens receiving bribes to provide children for sex."The post showed a conversation between two people in which one is alleged to have said he/she paid 100,000 yuan ($14,535) to orphanages and kindergartens for sex with children and that "this is a business." The Weibo post also alleges a person paid 1,000 yuan to another person named "Chen Liqun" at a kindergarten called "Windmill Kindergarten" to inject a child with progesterone.Guizhou police replied to the post on Weibo saying that they have established a special team to investigate the claims.The Beijing News on Thursday morning reported that some of the photos uploaded claiming to be those of child victims had been taken down from other accounts and were not related to the claimed abuse.Global Times