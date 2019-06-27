Michael Jackson commemorated in Los Angeles on 10th anniversary of his death

Flowers and pictures are seen outside Michael Jackson's final resting place at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden to mark the 10th anniversary of Jackson's death in Los Angeles, the United States, June 25, 2019. Fans came from around the world to Los Angeles on Tuesday to commemorate Michael Jackson on the 10th anniversary of the pop star's 2009 death. (Photo: Xinhua)





Michael Jackson fans from around the world gathered here on Tuesday to commemorate the King of Pop on the 10th anniversary of his death.



The commemorations were held at Jackson's last home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, where the singer received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on the afternoon of June 25, 2009. He then was declared dead at a hospital at the age of 50.



Fans also paid tribute at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, where Jackson was laid to rest two months later.



Flowers, letters and gifts were left outside Jackson's mausoleum in the memorial park.



"Michael inspired me in many ways," Dot Johnson, a school teacher in San Bernardino County, California, told Xinhua. "I try to use Michael as my example to show kids that they can achieve anything if they believe in themselves."



A girl, who gave her first name as Rachel, brought a folder full of letters from Jackson's fans worldwide. She told Xinhua she posted a note on her Instagram front page asking fans to email her their postcards to Jackson. Later she received a whole bunch of detailed and moving letters from around the world.



Amanda Secchi, who came from Brescia in northern Italy, told Xinhua that she has visited the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles every year on June 25 to commemorate Jackson with friends from around the world.



"He taught me to donate, love and contribute, and always be ready to help others in need. He will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life," Secchi said.







