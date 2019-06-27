Brazilian president to chair BRICS leaders' informal meeting during G20 summit: foreign ministry

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will chair an informal meeting of the BRICS leaders during the 14th Group of 20 (G20
) summit in Osaka, Japan, Brazil's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday in a statement.
Bolsonaro will host the informal meeting on Friday, since Brazil holds the temporary leadership of the bloc this year, the statement said.
"On that occasion, BRICS leaders will discuss issues related to the G20 agenda, such as recent developments in the economy and the international financial system, energy transitions and the digital economy," it said.
The statement unveiled Bolsonaro's schedule on the summit, including his bilateral meetings with other heads of state and government on the sidelines of the summit, and the sessions that he will take part in.
On June 28-29, the Osaka summit will host leaders and representatives of nations and international organizations, including G20 members, eight invited countries and nine international organizations.
The summit will discuss eight themes, including global economy, trade and investment, innovation, environment and energy, employment, women's empowerment, development and health.