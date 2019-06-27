Injured migratory birds stay in China's Tibet for recovery

A black-necked crane is seen at the Tashilunpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2019. Some injured migratory birds stay at the monastery for recovery during this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)

A bar-headed goose is seen at the Tashilunpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2019. Some injured migratory birds stay at the monastery for recovery during this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bar-headed geese are seen at the Tashilunpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2019. Some injured migratory birds stay at the monastery for recovery during this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)