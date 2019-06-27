Senior political advisors brainstorm ideas to improve consultation system

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a brainstorming session for the CPPCC National Committee's chairman and vice-chairpersons recently in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang has called for promoting the theoretical, practical and institutional innovations of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).Wang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a brainstorming session for the CPPCC National Committee's chairman and vice-chairpersons recently."The CPPCC, grounded in China's history and culture, originating from the great struggle of Chinese people's revolution, and developing in the glorious practices of socialism with Chinese characteristics, has demonstrated the unique strengths and competitiveness of China's socialist democracy," Wang said.The news tasks of the CPPCC in the new era should be specified, Wang said.Wang said the CPPCC should become an important front to adhere to and enhance the Party's leadership in all work, an important platform to apply the Party's innovative theories to unite and educate representative personages from all walks of life, and an important channel to resolve conflicts and build consensus based on the same ideology and politics.Wang also called for down-to-earth preparations to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the CPPCC.