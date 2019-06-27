Grass is greener

Novak Djokovic during the 2018 Wimbledon men's singles final on July 15, 2018 Photo: VCG

Another era

Iconic moments

Greatest match

Strawberries and cream. Rain delay singsongs with Cliff Richard. Henman Hill and Murray Mount. Pitchers of Pimm's. There's not another tennis tournament quite like Wimbledon, or The Championships as it should be formally known.It is the only Grand Slam that is still played on grass, and an anomaly on the tennis tour. This is not just because it is played at a venue as quaintly named the All-England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. It's been going on since 1877 when Queen Victoria was still going strong and this year's will be the 133rd edition.This corner of southwest London will be forever England, even if there has not been an English winner in the men's tournament since Fred Perry in 1936 and in the women's draw since Virginia Wade in 1977.Scotland's Andy Murray did put an end to the 77-year wait for the first British winner since Perry in 2013, winning again in 2016, but with the Scot struggling with injury this season, it looks to be a long while before another Briton is added to the winners list.It's like any other facet of Albion-based tourism - Buckingham Palace, Stratford-upon-Avon, Westminster Abbey - in that it is shrouded in another world of rules and regulations, the tennis equivalent of P.G. Wodehouse or Evelyn Waugh. The men's and women's tournaments are actually known as the gentlemen's and ladies'. That's the least you expect at the All-England Club.As inexplicable as some of its customs are to the outside, they are a large part of its charm. The insistence on wearing whites, which has only been slightly let up over the years, and the absence of sponsorship on the players' kits gives Wimbledon the flavor of another era.While it is white on court, the ball boys and girls and the match officials are decked out in the smartest outfits of any Slam - US designer and keen tennis fan Ralph Lauren having the honors in recent years.That's one of a select few brands that have been associated with the Championships over the decades. Wimbledon has the longest sponsorship in all sport with Slazenger providing the balls, some 54,000 of them they estimate this July, just as they have done for the last 117 years. The used balls are one of a number of iconic souvenirs from the tournament, going on sale the day after the match they were used in. Courtside drinks have been provided by Robinsons since the 1930s while Rolex is the only brand whose logo is visible courtside, a far cry from the other Slams.It's certainly the only Slam with a Royal Box, and the chance for players to perform in front of the Queen or Prince Charles. Some of the most iconic moments in tennis history have played out on Centre Court.A young Boris Becker won at just 17 to become the youngest-ever male Slam winner and the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon. There were Jana Novotna's tears after losing to Steffi Graf, where she cried on to the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent as she was presented with the trophy for finishing runner-up. Pat Cash climbed into the stands to celebrate with his friends and family in the player's box, the first "champion's climb," starting a tradition that carries on decades later.Martina Navratilova's final Slam win saw her triumph at Wimbledon for a record ninth time and she did not drop a set along the way. Arthur Ashe's upset of Jimmy Connors lives long in the memory while the atmosphere has never been bettered than when Goran Ivanisevic finally won at the fourth attempt after entering the tournament as a wild card.Perhaps the greatest game of tennis ever was Bjorn Borg vs John McEnroe and their 22-­minute fourth set tiebreaker in the 1980 final but that was not even McEnroe's most iconic moment at SW19."You cannot be serious," defined the New Yorker's brash style and shook up the All-England Club, but even that angry young man has mellowed and become part of the furniture at SW19 with McEnroe one of the most beloved members of the broadcast team. It was he who described the 2008 final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the greatest match he had ever seen, and there are few who would disagree. Federer had not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2002 and was going for a sixth title in a row. The man from Mallorca had other ideas.More than a decade on we may see it again. The Swiss and the Spaniard are still at the top of the tennis tree despite their advanced years. It is Nadal who comes in to the tournament with the momentum having won the French Open, his 12th. He is two wins behind Federer for total Slams, 18 to 20, and he was the last man to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same summer, back in 2008 after that battle with Mr Wimbledon.Federer took the mantle as Mr Wimbledon from Pete Sampras in 2002, making them the two most dominant men at this tournament. It remains the only time they met in any ranking event. The baton was being passed. Federer is the best to ever play at SW19 and some argue the best to ever pick up a racquet.Reigning champ and world No.1 Novak Djokovic is the other favorite among the men. For the women it is seven-time winner Serena Williams and world No.1 Naomi Osaka, with French Open winner Ashleigh Barty in the mix too.Whether it's one of the favorites or another outsider, there is history to be made at the most storied tournament in tennis.