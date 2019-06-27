Russian security forces kill suspected IS member, foil terrorist attack

Police officers stand guard on the platform of a metro station in Moscow, capital of Russia, on April 3, 2017. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday it has killed a suspected member of the Islamic State (IS) group who was plotting a terrorist attack in the city of Saratov in southwestern Russia.The suspect has acquired components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices in a laboratory set up in a garage, an FSB statement said."The suspect showed armed resistance during the detention and was neutralized," the statement said. No security officials or civilians were injured during the operation.FSB officials discovered and seized firearms, ammunition and an improvised explosive ready for use.