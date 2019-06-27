Hometown heroes

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford controls the ball during a Premier League match against Manchester City on March 20, 2016 in Manchester, England. Photo: IC
There's nothing for a football fan that is quite like the feeling of seeing a local lad come through and make it in the first team. Depending on their talent and ambition fitting with that of the club, they might even stay forever to become one-club men. That's the dream but no matter how long they stay, they fuel the fans' dreams and the hopes of the players coming behind them. Here are the players doing just that in the Premier League. Arsenal - Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Born in Goodmayes, North East London, the versatile Maitland-Niles played 16 times in the league for the Gunners last season. Now 21, the England Under-21 international finished the season as a Europa League runner-up to add to his League Cup runners-up medal from the season before.Aston Villa - Jack Grealish
Not expected to stay at Villa Park forever, Grealish has developed since being the skinny kid with the rolled down socks last time the club were in the top flight. The Birmingham-born club captain who fired his boyhood team back to the Premier League is expected to play for full England side soon.Bournemouth - Jack Simpson
The Weymouth-born defender has been with the Cherries since he was 8 and made his first-team breakthrough last season at 22. He might not be a household name yet but he played six games for Eddie Howe's side and made his debut for the England U21 team last season.Brighton - Lewis Dunk
The 27-year-old has been at Brighton since he was a kid and has been ever present in the first team for the last five seasons. It's expected he will leave in the summer, with Arsenal and Leicester City circling. Dunk made his England debut against the US in November.Burnley - Dwight McNeil
Born in nearby Rochdale, the 19-year-old winger was a bright spot among some dark clouds in Lancashire last season. He started his youth career at Manchester United before moving to Turf Moor and made 21 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals. McNeil also played for England Under-20s.Chelsea - Callum Hudson-Odoi
Wanted by Bayern Munich and a full England international, it was quite the season for the Wandsworth-born winger. The 18-year-old has recently returned to training and is expected to be in the first team again next season.Crystal Palace - Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Croydon born and bred, the 21-year-old became one of the most highly rated right backs in England last season, prized for his defending. He played 35 times in the league, was named the club's player of the year is expected to join Manchester United this summer.Everton - Tom Davies
Still only 20, the Liverpudlian midfielder played only 16 times in the league last season but became the club's youngest-ever captain in a League Cup game against Rotherham United. Missed the European Under-21 Championship through injury.Leicester City - Hamza Choudhury
Born in nearby Loughborough, the holding midfielder was sent off in the U21 Euros this summer but that was not a fitting end to a season where the 21-year-old earned his place in the starting 11.Liverpool - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Helped destroy Barcelona on the way to winning the Champions League, took Liverpool to the brink of a first title in 30 years and became England's first-choice No.2. An outstanding talent.Manchester City - Phil Foden
The man they call the "Stockport Iniesta" featured more for Pep Guardiola's champions and arguably won the title with his goal against Spurs. Much is expected of Foden in the coming years.Manchester United - Marcus Rashford
His highlight was the penalty that took United past Paris St-Germain but it was a difficult season at the club. The striker, 21, should thrive next season with the backing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Newcastle United - Paul Dummett
One of two Geordies in the Toon squad, along with Manchester United target Sean Longstaff, Dummett played 20 times last season. The left back, 27, is the club's longest-serving player.Norwich City - Todd Cantwell
The least known of these players, the midfielder, 21, played 24 games as the team won the Championship last season.Sheffield United - Billy Sharp
A local lad who played in the youth team, Sharp only came back to Bramhall Lane for his third spell in 2015. Now 33, the striker has taken his team and himself back to the Premier League.Southampton - Danny Ings
Winchester-born Ings just takes this honor from Portsmouth-born James Ward-Prowse. The striker, 26, joined on loan from Liverpool, years after being rejected by Southampton as a schoolboy. Struggled with injury last season.Tottenham Hotspur - Kyle Walker-Peters
The Edmonton-born fullback grew up slightly closer to White Hart Lane than Spurs and England captain Harry Kane. KWP, 22, played 10 times for Spurs last season but set up three goals in one game against Bournemouth. It's a big summer for his career.Watford - Adrian Mariappa
Born in Harrow, the midfielder was at the Watford academy before leaving the club in 2012 after more than 200 appearances. He returned in 2016 and, at 33, the Jamaica international is a vital part of the squad, playing 21 times in the league last season.West Ham United - Mark Noble
The club captain was born in Canning Town and has been at the Hammers since he was 13. He played 31 times in the league last season as the club finished 10th. Noble, 32, has played over 400 times for West Ham in the last 15 years.Wolverhampton Wanderers - Morgan Gibbs-White
The midfielder, 19, played 26 times for Nuno Espirito Santo's side on their Premier League return last season. He grew up in nearby Stafford and came through the youth team at Wolves.