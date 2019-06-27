Injured baby elephants given medical treatments in Aceh, Indonesia

An injured baby elephant lies on the ground at Leuser Ecosystem in Aceh, Indonesia, June 26, 2019. The injured baby elephant was found with injuries on her left front leg after being trapped by hunters in East Aceh. (Photo: Xinhua)







A vet from the Aceh Natural Resource Conservation Agency (BKSDA) plays with an injured baby elephant at Leuser Ecosystem in Aceh, Indonesia, June 26, 2019. The injured baby elephant was found with injuries on her left front leg after being trapped by hunters in East Aceh. (Photo: Xinhua)

A vet from the Aceh Natural Resource Conservation Agency (BKSDA) feeds an injured baby elephant at Leuser Ecosystem in Aceh, Indonesia, June 26, 2019. The injured baby elephant was found with injuries on her left front leg after being trapped by hunters in East Aceh. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vets from the Aceh Natural Resource Conservation Agency (BKSDA) give medical treatment to an injured baby elephant at Leuser Ecosystem in Aceh, Indonesia, June 26, 2019. The injured baby elephant was found with injuries on her left front leg after being trapped by hunters in East Aceh. (Photo: Xinhua)