Happy birthday:Self-reliance will bring about greater personal growth today. It will be better to fail on your own than succeed with others. Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to money matters. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 13, 17.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Resist the temptation to make quick decisions today. If you want to succeed, time will be needed to take a look at problems from every conceivable angle. Remember: Slow and steady wins the race! ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Today should be about self examination. Take a close look at your life and think about what you want out of it. Although it will be difficult, do not hesitate to abandon those behaviors that are doing you harm. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You may think you would be happier if things in your life were easier, but deep down you want to be challenged. Gather your courage and do all you can to take on difficult tasks. Even if you end up failing, you will still learn something from the experience. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Personal matters should be handled by no one but you and you alone. There is no one who knows what is in your heart better than yourself. A financial difficulty will prove especially challenging. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Numerous responsibilities may have you feeling overwhelmed today. It will be important for you to strike a balance between your work and personal lives. Do not hesitate to ask others for some help if you need it. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Your sense of humor will attract others to your side. Make the most of your time in the spotlight to make some new friends. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Today should be about focusing on home, family and domestic matters. Being willing to listen to what others have to say will help keep everyone happy. Continuing your education should be a major priority for you. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)There is no reason to worry yourself sick over something that has next to no chance of actually happening. Focus your energies on the more immediate roadblocks that are keeping you from your goals. Your social luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)No matter how badly things go wrong today, it won't be anything you and your team can't handle. Have confidence in yourself. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to travel. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)The way you look at the world will be challenged today. This will be a good opportunity to examine your convictions. Do not hesitate to throw away what is not working and open your mind to new possibilities. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You will soon have the opportunity to relax and get away from it all. Make sure you complete any important tasks now so you don't have to worry about them later. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Go ahead and allow your ambitions to have free rein today. Do not be afraid to go out there and get what you want, even if it means having to be a bit more aggressive than usual. ✭✭✭