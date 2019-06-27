CMAA’s ‘Annual of Contemporary Art’ kicks off in Beijing

Visitors explore the Annual of Contemporary Art exhibition Photo: Courtesy of the Minsheng Art Museum

An exhibition titled Annual of Contemporary Art kicked off on Tuesday at the Minsheng Art Museum in Beijing.The exhibition is not organized thematically, but presents a summary outlook of contemporary Chinese art in 2018, relating artistic practices, theories, exhibitions and art phenomena. It is an extension of the archival work conducted by the Chinese Modern Art Archive (CMAA) since 1986 in its Annual of Contemporary Art project, which is devoted to collecting and archiving documents on contemporary Chinese artworks created after the mid-1970s.In 2018, 3,761 exhibitions and 3,984 documents have been archived in the Annual on Contemporary Chinese Art under the auspices of the CMAA, more than 14,000 artists have been registered in the annual as well. These artists have made great contribution in terms of critically reflecting on contemporary China, their creative drives and explorations are captured in the annual.Due to limited exhibition space and other factors, the exhibition only includes 28 works from the annual. But still, it allows viewers to get a glimpse of the overall outlook and grasp key details.The first Annual of Contemporary Art exhibition was launched in 2015.The current exhibition will run until August 31.