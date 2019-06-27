Tokyo Olympics organizers planning to allow plastic bottles in venues

Pedestrians walk past mist blowers on the street in Tokyo, Japan on August 5, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

The organizers of next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are planning to allow spectators to take drinks in plastic bottles into venues as part of anti-heat measures, local media reported Thursday.At recent Olympics and Paralympics, spectators have usually been prevented from taking liquids in plastic bottles into venues as part of anti-terrorism measures.Next year's games will be held at a time of year when Tokyo's temperatures are usually very high, and organizers are working on ways to ensure people stay hydrated and don't suffer from heatstroke.Sources close to the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee were quoted as saying that they are planning to allow people to enter venues with liquids in plastic bottles under certain conditions.The sources said the committee is considering limiting the amount of liquids allowed into venues and requiring people to sample their drinks. According to committee officials, measures to prevent heatstroke are crucial as the condition can put spectators' lives at risk.The 2020 Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 25 to September 6.