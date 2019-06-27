Chinese-Moroccan Fashion Show kicks off in Rabat

RELATED ARTICLES: Eco fashion show held in Shanghai

As one of events of the 2019 China Tourism and Culture Week in Morocco, Chinese-Moroccan Fashion Show was held wednesday night in Rabat, capital of Morocco.The fashion show was held on the lawn of the Chinese embassy in Morocco, with nearly 300 guests including Moroccan Minister of Culture and Communication Mohamed Laaraj.Sixteen models showcased creations of Chinese designer Chu Yan, Moroccan designers Noureddine Amir and Albert Oiknine. The creations do not only highlight the beauty of traditional costumes in China and Morocco, but also blend modern design elements.Li Li, Chinese ambassador to Morocco, said that clothing is an important part of Chinese and Moroccan culture. He hopes that the fashion shows will promote cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.The culture week in Morocco will end in mid-July.