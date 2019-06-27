Cambodia deports 63 Chinese arrested for telecom extortion scams

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2019/6/27 18:02:48

Sixty-three telecom fraud suspects, repatriated from Cambodia, arrive at an airport in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 26, 2019, under the escort of police. The suspects are part of a group of 73 people caught in a joint China-Cambodia police operation earlier this month. The suspects allegedly made phone calls to people on the Chinese mainland cheating victims out of money in dozens of cases involving more 5 million yuan ($730,000). (Photo: China News Service)


 

