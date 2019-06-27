China’s central authorities promote memes

An animated picture features Chinese law enforcement official tracking back a fugitive who flees overseas with his ill-gotten asset during the Skynet operations, China's project to track down fugitives. Photo:VCG

The Central Commission of Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China promoted Wednesday a series of memes concerning fugitive repatriation and asset recovery on the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the central government office in charge of tracking down fugitives.One of the memes that has circulated online features five law enforcement officers, one of whom is raising a fist, standing in the center of the logo for China's project to track down fugitives: Skynet operations.Another features two fugitives with ill-gotten assets running away, but they are quickly dragged back by a rope. The image is followed by the tagline "Where there are fugitives, there are apprehension operations."The commission welcomes netizens to download, collect and forward the memes, according to the announcement on the commission's official website.The memes show the authority's strong determination to track down fugitives and their ill-gotten assets, and reflect the idea that "overseas is not beyond the reach of the law, fleeing is not an escape," the announcement said.The memes have gone viral on Sina Weibo, with many netizens giving thumbs-up to the promotion.Some also noticed that all the fugitives in the pictures are balding, which they joked represents the public's deep-rooted impression of them.Global Times