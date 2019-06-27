Young girl gains impressive vegetable cutting skills for a sad reason

The six-year-old girl puts cucumber slices into the shape of a snake chasing after a frog. Photo: Screenshot of the video by The Beijing News
A 6-year-old girl from Central China's Hunan Province defeated her peers and many seniors in cutting vegetables neatly and turning them into sculptures, but the reason for her skill is not a happy one.
The girl surnamed Liu from Leiyang lives with her father and 3-year-old brother, who was diagnosed leukemia. The girl herself suffers from a rare kidney disease.
In a viral video on Sina Weibo, the girl cuts cucumbers and turns the slices into a snake chasing after a frog.
"I taught them to do such things from a young age because I think they will have to live on their own one day," the father told the Beijing News.
"Poor children take charge early," he said.
The family had spent over 200,000 yuan ($29,057) on treating the children's diseases leading their mother to abandon them.
Touched netizens are calling for donations to support the family.
The Beijing News