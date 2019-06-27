Young girl gains impressive vegetable cutting skills for a sad reason

The six-year-old girl puts cucumber slices into the shape of a snake chasing after a frog. Photo: Screenshot of the video by The Beijing News

A 6-year-old girl from Central China's Hunan Province defeated her peers and many seniors in cutting vegetables neatly and turning them into sculptures, but the reason for her skill is not a happy one.The girl surnamed Liu from Leiyang lives with her father and 3-year-old brother, who was diagnosed leukemia. The girl herself suffers from a rare kidney disease.In a viral video on Sina Weibo, the girl cuts cucumbers and turns the slices into a snake chasing after a frog."I taught them to do such things from a young age because I think they will have to live on their own one day," the father told the Beijing News."Poor children take charge early," he said.The family had spent over 200,000 yuan ($29,057) on treating the children's diseases leading their mother to abandon them.Touched netizens are calling for donations to support the family.The Beijing News