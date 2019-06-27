New services, deals

21 out of 83 projects of Beijing Daxing International Airport have been completed and approved, Zhu Wenxin, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), said on Thursday.It is the first time that the CAAC announces the progress of completion and acceptance of the new airport before the finalization of construction on Sunday. Zhu said that all 83 projects will be finished before the planned deadline."The current phase is the transition from completing construction to preparing operations," Zhu said.There will be six large comprehensive exercises before the airport officially goes into phase one operation at the end of September.All five projects of China Eastern Airlines' phase 1 construction at Beijing's Daxing International Airport completed verification on Wednesday, ahead of the deadline of Sunday.The projects include the ground services section, the cargo section and the aircraft maintenance section that have all been finished and received approval in the past two weeks.The total investment of China Eastern Airlines' projects at Daxing International Airport is about 13.2 billion yuan ($1.92 billion). The total area of the projects is 1.17 million square meters. The five projects of phase 1 cost 6.8 billion yuan.China Southern Airlines, for the first time, recruited attendants from the island of Taiwan. After an examination on English, service awareness and overall qualities, 72 candidates were selected. They will also go through further health examinations and training before being offered employment.The recruitment drive received a positive response on the island. A total of 2,255 resumes were received by the China Southern Airlines. The applicants that passed the interviews showed high overall quality. They all hold degrees above a bachelor's and have high foreign language proficiency.Shenzhen Eastern General Aviation Company has signed an agreement for one ACH160, becoming the launch customer for the VIP version of this medium helicopter in China.The aircraft will be used to perform, mainly private and business, aviation missions around the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.As a general aviation operator in the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen Eastern GAC is the only general aviation company in China to participate in a pilot project that explores the easing of low-altitude airspace regulations in China. The company was also the first Chinese helicopter operator to fly between Hong Kong and Chinese mainland.Tourism Fiji in partnership with Fiji Airways, on Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding with Ctrip in Shanghai. This MOU will enable Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways to collaborate closely with Ctrip on business development and joint promotional activities.Under the agreement, Tourism Fiji, in partnership with Fiji Airways, will work with Ctrip to carry out comprehensive and strategic cooperation in destination marketing and product development. The collaborative approach between the airline and the national tourism body further enables Ctrip to provide diverse travel packages for Chinese travelers.