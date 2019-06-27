Lampard will succeed as Chelsea manager: Terry

Frank Lampard can be a successful manager of Chelsea due to his work ethic and ability to thrive under pressure, says close friend and fellow club legend John Terry.Lampard - who along with Terry won a treasure trove of trophies including three Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League - is expected to leave second-tier Derby after just one season in management and become Chelsea's new manager.Maurizio Sarri's departure for Juventus after one season - in which they won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League - opened the way for Lampard's return.Terry told the Daily Mail it is not because of their close friendship he believes Lampard - who will become the 14th manager since Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003 - will succeed in difficult circumstances.He believes Lampard has the right stuff to meet the challenges head on. The thorniest could be the fact that Chelsea cannot replace their star player Eden Hazard - who signed for Real Madrid - due to a transfer ban although they are appealing it."After the season he has had with Derby and with Chelsea's transfer ban in place, there is no one better equipped than Frank to succeed at Chelsea," said Terry. "It is perfect timing for him and the club."Terry, who is assistant coach at newly promoted outfit Aston Villa, said Lampard is excellent in dealing with pressure.