SCO kicks off Eight Wonders Exhibition in Beijing

Visitors walk pass the exhibits and painting walls. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) marked "SCO Day" with the Eight Wonders Exhibition Tour in Beijing on June 21, drawing the participation of around a thousand guests to take a glimpse of the exhibition of the eight selective wonders from the Eurasian countries. Ambassadors from SCO member states and the neighboring countries attended the event. The SCO Secretary-general Vladimir Norov addressed in his speech the meaning of the exhibition and the achievements of the SCO since it was established 18 years ago. "We present to you today the "Eight Wonders of the SCO," which are filled with history and venerable spirit, and which allows us to feel the greatness of our cultures," said Norov. The Eight Wonders project was developed by the SCO Secretariat and supported by all the member states of the SCO organization, aiming to create a single tourist space and giving impetus to the development of cooperation in this area, he added. The photography walls of the eight wonders were presented. These eight wonders are the Statue of Unity in India, the Archaeological Landscape of Tamgaly in Kazakhstan, the Daming Palace in China, Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, heritage of the Mughal Dynasty in Pakistan, the Golden Ring of Russia, the Navruz Palace in Tajikistan, and the Historic Centre of Bukhara in Uzbekistan. The photo exhibition of these wonders will also be displayed in other countries. In a speech by the Vice Chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Shen Yueyue, she reviewed the Bishkek summit and set good expectations for the future of the SCO. "Based on the current situation and taking a long-term perspective, President Xi Jinping proposed to build an even closer SCO community of common destiny, and build the SCO as an example of solidarity, mutual trust, shared security, mutual benefit, inclusiveness and mutual learning," she said.