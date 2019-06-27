China expects G20 Osaka summit to send positive signal of combating climate change

China expects the upcoming Group of 20 (G20
) summit in Osaka, Japan to send positive signals of combating climate change, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Thursday.
Media reported that the draft communique of the G20 Osaka summit did not include the implementation of the Paris Agreement
.
In response, spokesperson Geng Shuang said tackling climate change has always been an important issue for G20, and as a major platform for global economic cooperation, G20 has played an important role in promoting cooperation on climate change.
"We expect the G20 Osaka summit could send positive political signals of combating climate change," he said.
China always actively participated in the multilateral process of tackling climate change and taken part in relevant negotiations under multilateral mechanisms such as G20, Geng said.
Referring to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires last year, he said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated their firm commitment to working together in combating climate change in a press statement.
During the upcoming summit in Osaka, Geng said the three parties might again hold a meeting on climate change, expressing hope that the meeting will play an active role in promoting discussions on climate change under multilateral mechanisms including G20.