Principal without principles

"Children from rural areas are not bright; we have learnt to nurture swans, not pigs." This is what the principal of a kindergarten in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said when asked about the high tuition fee. She said the fee had been jacked up to prevent kids from villages getting admission. This has Chinese netizens lashing out at the brazen discrimination. An old saying goes in China, "Teaching should not discriminate among classes," which implies children should have equal access to education regardless of gender, race, family background or social status. The principal's attitude is full of scorn for children from rural areas and shows she does not believe in equal treatment of students. Such attitude is very unbecoming of an educator. True education spreads equality, respect, kindness and love, rather than blatant discrimination, which will only make children materialistic.