Comprehensive reform, innovation support economy in NE China's Liaoning

A crane unloads containers from a train onto trucks at a port in Yingkou, a major port city in Liaoning Province. File photo: VCG

Northeast China's Liaoning Province has gone through the toughest stage of its economic development with comprehensive reform and innovation measures and has started to catch up with the pace of national development, a local official said on Thursday.Liaoning's GDP grew by 6.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019, the first time for it to report growth of more than 6 percent in 17 quarters.The provincial economy is on a track of steady, healthy development, Governor Tang Yijun said at a press conference on Thursday.As an old industrial base, Liaoning contributed a lot to the development of the national economy. However, the driving force of traditional industrial sectors has weakened in recent years. Meanwhile, heavy burdens on state-owned enterprises and an underdeveloped private sector hampered the economic growth of Liaoning.In addition, there were cases of fraudulent economic data in the province, which resulted in an artificially high base of comparison for GDP prior to 2014, The Beijing News reported on Thursday.Tang said that the pace of private-sector growth has accelerated, becoming a highlight of Liaoning's economic development this year.The added value of private enterprises increased by 16.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and private investment rose by 17.3 percent."Given a relative strong industrial development base and years of structural reform, Liaoning's economic rebound is reasonable and could be sustained," Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Thursday.However, challenges and risks persist in economic development, not only for Liaoning but for all of China, since it has been undergoing a tough phase of industrial upgrading.Promising GDP figures signal rosy prospects. But both governments and industrial sectors must be practical and promote the transition of China's economic growth from a high-speed mode to a high-quality pattern, he noted.Chen Qiufa, secretary of the Liaoning provincial Party committee, said at the conference that Liaoning, located in the central zone of the Bohai Rim area and Northeast Asia, is an important link in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and plays a prominent role in the national regional development strategy.To comprehensively integrate into the BRI's construction and keep the economy growing, Liaoning will actively promote the cultivation of a BRI-related experimental zone, a "17+1" economic and trade cooperation demonstration zone between China and Central and Eastern Europe, and other projects, Tang said.