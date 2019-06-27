China urges US to settle disputes via equal dialogue, cooperation

"China always opposes trade bullying of unilateral tariff hikes. We hope the US side could pay attention to the opinions of its business community, and stop its wrong action," Gao Feng, spokesperson with the



Gao was responding to questions about the US hearings regarding the tariff hikes on 300 billion US dollars' worth of Chinese products, during which more than 90 percent of the representatives made their case against the threatened tariff hikes.



"Cooperation is the only right option for both countries," Gao said.



He noted that the two countries' trade teams have continued to maintain contact after their chief trade negotiators had a good telephone conversation on Monday.



The two countries' trade teams are working to prepare for the meeting between the two heads of state in the Japanese city of Osaka, Gao said.

