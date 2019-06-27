China, UK vow further cooperation amid rising global protectionism

Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming gives a speech at the second China-UK Economic and Trade Forum on Wednesday, at the Guildhall in City of London. Photo: Sun Wei/GT

China and the UK vowed further cooperation amid rising protectionism at the second China-UK Economic and Trade Forum on Wednesday at the Guildhall in London.Hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK, the conference aims to promote the deep integration of China and the UK and to discuss further cooperation plans. The forum includes two major topics: the development of China-UK economic and trade relations and new cooperation opportunities, and the new measures of China's opening up and China-UK cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming said in speech that "China and the UK have increased dialogue on strategies and coordination on policies. There is an effective match between China's Belt and Road Initiative, the 13th Five-Year Plan , Made in China 2025 and the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy, UK Industry 2050 and 'Global Britain' strategy."He stressed that amid rising protectionism and unilateralism, it is all the more important that China and the UK join hands to send out a loud message about "our opposition to protectionism and support for open cooperation.""This will be our contribution to building an open world economy," he added.Douglas Flint, a special envoy of the British Treasury for the BRI, told the Global Times, "Britain supports multilateralism and free trade. We're in a global ecosystem that requires rules, requires people to work together to support."Graham Stuart, the UK Minister for Investment at the Department for International Trade, said that the forum was all about renewing the connections and relationships between companies from both countries and building new ones, driving forward on trade and investment links, creating jobs and opportunities for both.The forum was the first large-scale exchange platform after the 10th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue last week. About 250 guests from governments, industries, the academe and media attended Wednesday's event.