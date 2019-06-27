N.Korea urges ‘realistic proposal’ from US on talks

North Korea
on Thursday urged the US to present a realistic proposal to Pyongyang in order to resume bilateral talks on Peninsula issues.
Director-General of the Department of American Affairs of the North Korean Foreign Ministry Kwon Jong-gun said in a statement that the US is now talking about the North Korea-US dialogue while becoming desperate in its hostile acts against the country.
"The DPRK (North Korea)-US dialogue would not open by itself though the US repeatedly talks about resumption of dialogue like a parrot without considering any realistic proposal that would fully conform with the interests of both sides," the official Korean Central News Agency quoted Kwon as saying.
To think about holding a dialogue with Washington, "we need first to see a proper approach towards the negotiation on the part of the US," he said, adding that negotiation should be conducted with a counterpart who has a good sense of communication, and it could be possible only when Washington comes up with a proper proposal.
The negotiations between North Korea and the US were stalled after the summit between the top leaders of the two countries in Hanoi in late February failed to reach an agreement on the denuclearization process in the Korean Peninsula
.
US President Donald Trump is set to visit Seoul and meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
after the G20
summit in Osaka, Japan.