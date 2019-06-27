Gaokao factory’ denies flaunting exam results

Students in Huizhou, South China's Guangdong Province try to cheer up their peers who are going to take the gaokao. Photo: VCG

A Chinese high school dubbed "gaokao factory" urged that gaokao results not be hyped after a document allegedly showing its students' excellent performance in this year's exam was exposed on social media.Documents allegedly listing students from Hengshui High School in North China's Hebei Province showed that the school continued to dominate gaokao this year.Among the top 20 highest scores in the province, 18 were made by students from the school, and 23 students from the school scored higher than 700/740, which covers about 85 percent of students with such a score in the province, the documents showed.However, the school on Tuesday denied on its website that they had ever released the students' performance and said the spread of these documents "created trouble for their work."The Chinese Ministry of Education issued a regulation in May to ban educational organizations and middle schools from publishing high school and college entrance exam results."We firmly oppose people or organizations that hype gaokao results," the school said.

A photo of the gate of Hengshui High School in North China's Hebei Province Photo: IC