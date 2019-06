"The Space Traveler I," a gold watch made by George Daniels in London in 1982 to commemorate the 1969 American moon landing, is displayed by Sotheby's employee Daryn Schnipper, at their premises in London on Thursday. The watch is estimated to fetch between $890,000 to $1.27 million when it features in Sotheby's Masterworks of Time sale on July 2. Photo: AP