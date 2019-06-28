Palestinian president meets with visiting Chilean counterpart in Ramallah

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/28 8:09:47

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) talks with visiting Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on June 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Office of the Presidency/Stringer)


 
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and visiting Chilean President Sebastian Pinera inspect the honor guard in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on June 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Office of the Presidency/Stringer)

 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (3rd L) welcomes visiting Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (2nd L) in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on June 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Office of the Presidency/Stringer)


 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) shake hands with visiting Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on June 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Office of the Presidency/Stringer)


 

