Safety education activities held across China

A police officer teaches pupils to recognize traffic signs at the No.1 Primary School of Boxing County in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2019. Safety education activities are held across China to help raise students' awareness about safety for a safe summer vacation. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A police officer teaches children knowledge for preventing drowning at Yuying Kindergarten in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 27, 2019. Safety education activities are held across China to help raise students' awareness about safety for a safe summer vacation. (Xinhua/Jiang Youqin)

Pupils hold stop signs during a safety education event at the No.1 Primary School of Donggang Township in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, June 27, 2019. Safety education activities are held across China to help raise students' awareness about safety for a safe summer vacation. (Xinhua/Cao Jianxiong)

A firefighter teaches pupils to use a fire extinguisher at the No.1 Primary School of Boxing County in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2019. Safety education activities are held across China to help raise students' awareness about safety for a safe summer vacation. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Pupils take part in a firefighting drill at Central Primary School of Jingzi Township in Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, June 27, 2019. Safety education activities are held across China to help raise students' awareness about safety for a safe summer vacation. (Xinhua/Li Jianxin)

A school medical worker demonstrates first aid skills to pupils at the No.1 Primary School of Boxing County in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2019. Safety education activities are held across China to help raise students' awareness about safety for a safe summer vacation. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)