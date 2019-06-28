Pentagon confirms deaths of two U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan

The file photo shows that a can of beer is seen beside the tomb of Aaron Torian at the section 60 of ArlingtonNational Cemetery, outside Washington D.C., the United States, May 26, 2014. People crowded in Arlington National Cemetery, especially in Section 60, where America's most recent war deads lie, during the memorial day.(Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that two US soldiers have died in combat operations in Afghanistan.Both soldiers died on Tuesday in the Uruzgan Province as a result of wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations, said the US Defense Department in a statement.The soldiers were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan, the statement added.The Pentagon said that the incident is under investigation.The United States maintains some 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, largely providing training missions to local Afghan forces while also conducting counterterrorism operations against terror groups such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.