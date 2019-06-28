Putin promises new weapons, pay rise to Russian military

In this image from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry, the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasts off during a test launch from the Plesetsk launch pad in northwestern Russia, March 30, 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Thursday to supply cutting-edge weapons to the armed forces, and raise allowances for active servicemen and pensions for veterans.The Russian Armed Forces will receive in the coming years the Kinzhal air systems, which include MiG-31 interceptors and advanced hypersonic missiles designed to hit both land and sea targets at a range beyond 2,000 km, said Putin.The military will also receive the Peresvet air defense laser systems, Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missiles, Poseidon submarine drones and Burevestnik nuclear-propelled cruise missiles, he said at a reception honoring graduates of military academies.Russia will continue to improve the social guarantee system for those in military and law enforcement services and consistently increase the level of their allowances, he said.The government will also enhance medical care for Russian soldiers, create more job opportunities for their family members, and help them with housing issues, the president said.