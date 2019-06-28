China-Morocco Fashion Show kicks off in Rabat

A model presents a creation of designer Albert Oiknine at China-Morocco Fashion Show in Rabat, Morocco, June 26, 2019. The China-Morocco Fashion Show which is one of the series activities of China Tourism Culture Week kicked off here Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Binjie)

A model presents a creation of designer Chu Yan at China-Morocco Fashion Show in Rabat, Morocco, June 26, 2019. The China-Morocco Fashion Show which is one of the series activities of China Tourism Culture Week kicked off here Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Binjie)

A model presents a creation of designer Noureddine Amir at China-Morocco Fashion Show in Rabat, Morocco, June 26, 2019. The China-Morocco Fashion Show which is one of the series activities of China Tourism Culture Week kicked off here Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Binjie)

